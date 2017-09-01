Don’t share videos of animal sacrifice, clerics urge Muslims

Rabi Hasani Nadvi. (Source: Facebook/Moulana Rabey Hasani Nadwi) Rabi Hasani Nadvi. (Source: Facebook/Moulana Rabey Hasani Nadwi)

Nine leading Muslim clerics, including president of All India Muslim Personal Law Board Rabi Hasani Nadvi, have urged the community to exercise caution to ensure that no communal discord occurs while celebrating Bakr Eid or Eid al-Adha on Saturday. They have urged Muslims to refrain from sharing videos and pictures of animal sacrifice on social media that could cause “discomfort to compatriots”.

“Do not perform the (animal) sacrifice on roads and in public spaces. Do it in spacious enclosures . None of the conduct for (sacrifice) should cause discomfort to our compatriots. Let no tension be created and maintain discipline. We must not break the law in any situation,” the appeal, which will be read out in mosques during Friday prayers, stated.

The other signatories of the appeal are Khalid Saifullah Rahmani (secretary, AIMPLB), Khalid Rasheed Firangi Mahli (member executive committee, AIMPLB), Saiyed Jalaluddin Umri (ameer, Jamate Islami Hind), Nawaid Hamid (president, All India Muslim Majlis-e-Mushawarat), Yaseen Akhtar Misbahi (head of Darul Qalam), Saiyed Mahmood Madani (general secretary, Jamiat Ulama-e-Hind), Ali Asghar Imam Mahdi (general manager, Markazi Jamiat Ehle Hadees Hind), and Kalbe Jawad Naqvi (member, AIMPLB).

The appeal will also urge Muslims to form groups to monitor the situation. “Keep in touch with the local authorities to maintain peace. Don’t spread rumours. Do the needful after verification of such reports,” it added.

Clerics and scholars in Gujarat say that they have been asked to discourage community members from slaughtering cows and its progeny, in the wake of growing tension over cow slaughter.

Mufti Mohammad Imran Dairywala, secretary, Jamait-e-Ulema-E-Hind, said: “It is not mandatory to sacrifice a cow. Any good Muslim will not indulge in an act that hurts others or brings harm to humanity.”

“We are a country where people of many religions live together. Islam provides for the sacrifice to be done in purdaah, not by showing off to others. Other communities like Hindus and Jains, do get disturbed by looking at videos and pictures of sacrifice,” said Mufti Arif Hakim Falahi, principal of Darul Uloom in Vadodara.

