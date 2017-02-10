Don’t recognise Sasikala as AIADMK chief: E Madhusudhanan to EC

A candidate to the General Secretary’s post should also have completed at least five years in the party, said Madhusudhanan. (Source: Facebook/E Madhusudhanan) A candidate to the General Secretary’s post should also have completed at least five years in the party, said Madhusudhanan. (Source: Facebook/E Madhusudhanan)

Dissident AIADMK leader E Madhusudhanan has written to the Election Commission urging it not to recognise V K Sasikala as the party General Secretary saying she was not elected to the post as per party by-laws. Madhusudhanan, who joined the rival camp led by Chief Minister O Pannerselvam, disclosed this to reporters on Friday shortly before he was sacked from AIADMK by Sasikala for “acting against the party”.

Asserting that only cadres can elect a General Secretary as per party rules, Madhusudhanan, who was removed from all party posts besides from the primary membership, said he had asked the EC not to recognise Sasikala as party chief.

Expelled AIADMK Rajya Sabha member Sasikala Pushpa has already petitioned the EC against the election of V K Sasikala, saying it was not done as per procedure and the EC had sought the party’s response to it.

Pushpa had filed the complaint with EC before Pannerselvam revolted against the party chief.

“As per party by-laws, a General Secretary can be elected only by cadres. As per rules, there is no temporary General Secretary post,” Madhusudhanan said.

A candidate to the General Secretary’s post should also have completed at least five years in the party.

“Since Sasikala re-joined the AIADMK only on March 31, 2012, she does not qualify to become General Secretary. I have requested Election Commission (in the letter) not to accept her appointment,” he said.

He said the elevation of Sasikala as a “temporary” General Secretary in December last year by the party general council was “invalid”.

The post fell vacant following the demise of then party general secretary and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa on December 5 last year.

Madhusudhanan also said Sasikala in her letter to Jayalalithaa in 2012 had said she was neither interested in power nor positions, be it in party or in government.

Panneerselvam too had yesterday referred to the letter and slammed Sasikala as a “betrayer” of late Amma and AIADMK.