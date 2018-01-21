Don’t read 2G book with politically coloured glasses: A Raja

A Raja with former J&K CM Farooq Abdullah at the release of his book 2G Saga Unfolds in Delhi on Saturday. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna) A Raja with former J&K CM Farooq Abdullah at the release of his book 2G Saga Unfolds in Delhi on Saturday. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna)

STATING that he had presented the first copy of his book, 2G Saga Unfolds, to former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, former Telecom minister and DMK leader A Raja Saturday said that the book should not be read with coloured, “political” glasses. “Don’t see this book with political specs [spectacles]. Your specs should be very clean. It should not be BJP glasses or Congress glasses, or even Communist glasses,” Raja said at the launch of his book, which details his account of what transpired in the 2G case.

Accused in the alleged scam, Raja had spent 15 months in jail. In December last year, a special CBI court acquitted him, DMK Rajya Sabha member Kanimozhi and all others accused of money laundering and corruption charges in the 2G spectrum allocation cases. Raja said, “This is the first time I am disclosing this…. I only got two copies of my book (initially). I kept one copy and rang up Manmohan Singh and said, ‘Sir, I want to meet you’.”

Explaining why he gave the first copy to Singh, Raja said the former PM had written a “deep-rooted” letter to console him when he was embroiled in the case. “Not only for that…I wanted to give the first book to him because of the protection, patronage given by him to break the cartel in the telecom sector. It was with his cooperation (that) I did this revolution (reducing tariff and increasing teledensity)…. He (Singh) wanted spectrum to be made available for public use,” he said.

After reading a few paragraphs from his book, Raja said, “(The former) PM was not wrong, but certainly misguided by some forces…but when I met him he was broken, expressed deep regret on what had happened to me…. I cannot disclose what we discussed, it was little bit political also, a day will come when I will share (the details).” Former J&K CM and Lok Sabha MP from Srinagar Farooq Abdullah, who was present at the book launch, said he was glad to see Raja in good health. He said, “Thank God there is still a justice system that works in our nation.”

