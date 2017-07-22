Don’t protect vigilantes: SC to Centre, states

The court also sought the help of the Centre and states to remove content related to cow vigilantism on social media. The court also sought the help of the Centre and states to remove content related to cow vigilantism on social media.

The Supreme Court on Friday told the Centre and state governments not to protect any kind of vigilantism and sought replies on a petition alleging violence on the pretext of protection cows. The direction came from a bench of Justices Dipak Misra, A M Khanwilkar and M M Shantanagoudar. The Centre informed the court that it was against all kinds of vigilantism but added that the burden of ensuring law and order lay with respective states. “Law and order is a state subject and the central government does not have any role to play in it. However, the Union of India is of the view that no vigilante group has any space in the country as per procedures of law. It does not support any kind of vigilantism by private persons,” Solicitor-General Ranjit Kumar said.

“You say that law and order is a state subject and states are taking actions as per law. You don’t protect any kind of vigilantism,” the bench observed. Kumar also sought more time to file written reply to the petition. While the counsel for Gujarat said there was only one such instance in the state of cow vigilantism and action had been taken against the culprits, the Jharkhand government in an affidavit admitted that a few incidents had taken place and called them “stray incidents”. The state counsel pointed out that the law had caught up with the accused and the victims had been compensated.

The court also sought the help of the Centre and states to remove content related to cow vigilantism on social media. The matter will now come up for hearing on September 6. The apex court had on April 7 sought the response of six states on a plea filed on October 21 last year, seeking action against cow vigilantes allegedly indulging in violence and atrocities against Dalits and minorities.

Activist Tehseen S Poonawalla in his plea had said violence committed by “gau raksha” groups have reached such proportions that even Prime Minister Narendra Modi had declared them as people who were “destroying the society”, according to a PTI report.

The plea alleged that these groups were committing atrocities in the name of protecting cows and other bovines and they needed to be “regulated and banned in the interest of social harmony, public morality and law and order”.

The plea sought to declare as “unconstitutional” Section 12 of the Gujarat Animal Prevention Act, 1954, Section 13 of the Maharashtra Animal Prevention Act, 1976, and Section 15 of the Karnataka Prevention of Cow Slaughter and Cattle Preservation Act, 1964, which provide for protection to persons acting in good faith under the Acts or rules.

