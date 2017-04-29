Don’t politicise triple talaq issue: PM Narendra Modi urges Muslim community

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that the Muslim community must not politicise the issue of triple talaq and rather look for solutions. Speaking at the Basava Convention in New Delhi, Prime Minister Modi said: “Main Muslim samaaj se aagrah karunga ki triple talaq ke mudde ko rajneeti ke daayre mein mat aane dijiye. Aap log aake aakar iska samaadhan kijiye (I request Muslim society not to politicise the triple talaq issue. Rather, come forward and solve the matter).”
Prime Minister Modi called upon the reformers of the community to fight against the suffering of Muslim daughters in the country and hoped on finding a solution on the issue. “Muslim samaaj se prabudh log aage aayenge, Muslim betiyon ke saath jo guzar rahi hai uske khilaf woh khud ladai ladenge aur kabhi na kabhi raasta nikalenge (Muslim reformers will come forward some day and fight against the suffering of Muslim daughters to find a way forward),” he was quoted as saying by ANI.
PM Modi had earlier spoken on the triple talaq issue in April at the BJP National Executive Meet in Bhubaneswar. Union Road and Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari had said that the Prime Minister talked about Muslim women getting justice. “He (Modi) talked about social justice. He said our Muslim sisters should also get justice. Injustice should not be done with them. Nobody should be exploited. We do not want that there is conflict within the Muslim community over this issue. What we have to do is that if there are any social evils, we have to wake up the society and make efforts to provide justice to them (Muslim women). That was the Prime Minister’s spirit,” Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said while briefing reporters.
At the event, Prime Minister Modi unveiled translated volumes of Vachana, penned by 12th-century social reformer Basavanna and other saints in 23 Indian languages. Today is Basavanna’s birth anniversary.
For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now
- Apr 29, 2017 at 1:57 pmThere is no such thing as Triple Talaq that one says three times in a row and it is done. Non-qualified Mullahs and ignorant Muslims too are not aware. The Muslim Personal Law Board must start a vigorous campaign to educate the Muslim community about marriage and divorce as defined and prescribed by the Sharia and not sit dumb. The media to please Modi government does not allow the real Muslim scholars to explain and just honk around the issue for TRP.Reply
- Apr 29, 2017 at 1:56 pmWhen Modi was CM of Gujrat, the atrocities done on Muslims under his and Amit Shah’s directives are crystal clear, no matter how you got the clean chit like Sadhvi Pragya and others. The BJP government is anti-Muslim and it is a fact the world knows. The RSS policy of saffronising India and wide spread saffron terrorism is government sponsored. Where were you Modi during the Rape and Murder of Muslim women and children in Gujrat, where are you when love jihad, ghar wapsi and other programs of RSS are implemented. Where were you when Gau Rakshaks are lynching and targeting innocent Muslims? Don’t fool the people the Divorce rate of Hindus are much greater than the Muslims. First of all if you respect women why did you dessert your wife and did not formally divorce her is that correct? You are a RSS bachelor who want to project himself as a pro-women leader.Reply
- Apr 29, 2017 at 1:54 pmMr. PM you are politicizing the issue. What about many women whose husband kept them in marriage nor divorce them. Women in Islam have equal rights as Man , then can divorce husband. Yes Triple talaq at one go is not allowed to happen leave it to muslim community to resolve. What happens to Ma & betis during communal flare ups they are raped. Bring justice to themReply
- Apr 29, 2017 at 1:45 pmThat is why Muslim are called KAAFIR UNCIVILIZEDReply
- Apr 29, 2017 at 1:43 pmIndian Muslims should stop quoting various interpretation of Quran borrowed from Arab World. In Indian context, T3 is inhuman and crime.Reply
- Apr 29, 2017 at 1:36 pmMuslim betiyon key katil ab unkey himayati bun rahey hai..... gujrat ki masoom muslim betiyon key sath jo julm kiya tha wo sari duniyan jaanti hai.... upar wala modi ko duniya mey jalil karega .. shallahReply
- Apr 29, 2017 at 1:32 pmOnly Muslim Women Votes will decide what is right for them, so MEN please shut up. In a secular state all women irrespective of religion/caste/ creed must have equal rights as per country's laws and Judicial system.Reply
- Apr 29, 2017 at 1:28 pmpehle apne bewi ko to haq do pyare pm sahebReply
- Apr 29, 2017 at 1:27 pmwah wah.how many bjp leader or sangh people care about muslim women everybody know.they killed many women in riot dont hesitate to killed preganent womenlike bilkis banu but now they talkk why because iske jariye dosron ke ankhon men dhol jhok ke problem se bhatkana hai,Reply
- Apr 29, 2017 at 1:27 pmYug Yug Jio..............Reply
- Apr 29, 2017 at 1:24 pmModiji has rightly advised to not to politicise triple talaq issue to save muslim daughters but his fake cow vigilantes are all set to make them widow, gradually /unnecessarily.Reply
- Apr 29, 2017 at 1:23 pmPoliticising is the birth right of Modi. No one else should do it.Reply
- Apr 29, 2017 at 1:19 pmAisa thoko ki dard to ho par awaaz mat ho, yahi policy hai, acha hai, jaroori haiReply
- Apr 29, 2017 at 1:17 pmDear PM, where were you when Muslim daughters raped and killed in your own state and under your own governing. Now, you are asking community not to politicise triple talaq, fighting for the suffering of the Muslim daughters by you, clearly shows politicising the issue by you, not the community. Check out the statistic report, you will find whose daughters are suffering most. Yesterday, two women got married under Hindu ritual in Punjab, stop this evil same marriage, and other social evils like live-in relation, pros ution, gambling, and mother of all evil Liquor. By this overall Nation may salute you, including we as Muslims.Reply
- Apr 29, 2017 at 1:14 pmWe request you and the bjp, do not politicize it. It is the Muslim community that is looking for a solution to this un-Islamic practice.Reply
- Apr 29, 2017 at 1:03 pmOpposing triple talaq brings dividends as it appeals to the Hindutva vote bank. On the contrary, protecting innocent muslim dairy farmers, nomads, and persons who eat what some other people do not like, and other victims of unbridled vigilantism, these things, basic to governance, do not bring dividends - on the contrary keeping your mouth shut on such issues brings dividends as that is what appeals to the Hindutva vote bank. Talking of evils of desertion of wives, dowry, child marriage, maitri karaar, polygamy etc. which are rampant in Hindu society does not bring dividends. What a fraud this man is. Or may be he lacks mental equipment to understand these things -- so sad for Modi.Reply
- Apr 29, 2017 at 1:03 pmIndia should fight for our daughters legitimate rights without linking it to some kind of religious fundas if any such funda is becoming the sole reason for the unethical sufferings specifically of Indian daughters we must as a nation come forward to eliminate such inhuman fundas in the larger interest of our sisters and daughters..Reply
- Apr 29, 2017 at 12:57 pmYes end of the day the community must realise the women cannot be treated unequal, govt can bring a lawReply
- Apr 29, 2017 at 1:30 pmOpposing triple talaq brings dividends as it appeals to the Hindutva vote bank. On the contrary, protecting innocent muslim dairy farmers, nomads, and persons who eat what some other people do not like, and other victims of unbridled vigilantism, these things, basic to governance, do not bring dividends - on the contrary keeping your mouth shut on such issues brings dividends as that is what appeals to the Hindutva vote bank. Talking of evils of desertion of wives, dowry, child marriage, maitri karaar, polygamy etc. which are rampant in Hindu society does not bring dividends. What a fraud this man is. Or may be he lacks mental equipment to understand these things -- so sad for Modi.Reply
- Load More Comments