Don’t politicise triple talaq issue: Jamat-e-Islami Hind to parties

The Jamat-e-Islami Hind, a socio-cultural organisation, on Monday asked political parties not to politicise the practice of triple talaq among the Muslims.

“Talaq is a social issue and it should not be made into a political issue to suit their (political parties’) agenda,” Hasan Raza, member of the central advisory committee of the JIH, told reporters at Ahmedabad.

Raza said people, including the Muslims, had little understanding of the nuances and intricacies of triple talaq. For this, the JIH has launched an awareness campaign accross the country from April 23 to May 7, 2017, he said.

He appealed to political parties not to spread confusion and misunderstanding in the society over the issue of triple talaq. “It is social issue rather than a political issue for pursuing vote bank politics. Please do not create confusion in society by politicising it but educate people, including Hindus about triple talaq”, he said. In Gujarat, the JIH plans to reach out to 10 lakh people as part of the awareness campaign through nukkad meetings, public talks and distribution of literature about the Muslim personal law, said JIH Gujarat head Shakil Rajput. He said JIH volunteers would visit slum pockets to educate the poor.

