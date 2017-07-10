Latest News
  • Don’t play vulgar songs during kanwar yatra, improper to gamble on Diwali: Yogi Adityanath

Yogi Adityanath also said, "We have to give a befitting reply to those who are trying to target India by making Nepal their centre. From this point of view, it becomes extremely important to give training to Nepalese people."

By: PTI | Gorakhpur | Updated: July 10, 2017 11:35 am
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday asked devotees participating in the kanwar yatra not to play “vulgar” film songs and appealed to people to refrain from gambling on Diwali. Those participating in the annual pilgrimage should not “show off” during the festive season, he said here.

“Kanwar yatra is about to begin. Playing of vulgar film songs and DJs do not go with religious feelings. Also, it is improper to indulge in gambling after worshipping Goddess Lakshmi on Diwali,” he said.

The chief minister, who was on a visit to the city, located near the Indo-Nepal border, said India and Nepal are “two bodies and one soul” and there is a need to impart skill development training to people residing on both the sides of the frontier.

At a skill development training programme organised by the Sashastra Seema Bal, Adityanath said, “We have to give a befitting reply to those who are trying to target India by making Nepal their centre. From this point of view, it becomes extremely important to give training to Nepalese people.”

