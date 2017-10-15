Don’t mess with Kerala: CM Pinarayi Vijayan tells BJP

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had a terse message on Sunday for the BJP after it ended up in fourth place in the Vengara assembly bypoll — “don’t mess with Kerala”.

Vijayan also taunted the BJP’s Jan Raksha Yatra, saying the month-long campaign’s results appeared to be negligible as the people of Kerala spoke against it in one voice. He accused the BJP and the RSS of carrying out a “malicious campaign” to tarnish the image of the state and damage its tourism industry. “A boycott Kerala campaign is being run with the call to bring tourism in Kerala to its knees. People of other states are asked not to come to Kerala so as to bring our tourism industry to a standstill,” Vijayan claimed.

At a seminar on ‘Democracy in Danger’, organised in New Delhiby journalist associations, Vijayan said those behind such “fake news” have no regard for the lives and livelihoods of the people of Kerala. The chief minister said the BJP had even routed its yatra through the Vengara constituency but the victory of the Indian Union Muslim League had put paid to its efforts. “Despite dirty tricks and attempts for communal polarisation, BJP has been relegated to the fourth position with a much-reduced vote share. This is a pointer and strong warning to the BJP that they can’t mess with Kerala.”

