Don’t make GST implementation in J-K a matter of acrimony: P Chidambaram

P Chidambaram. (File Photo) P Chidambaram. (File Photo)

The implementation of the GST in Jammu and Kashmir should not be turned into a “matter of acrimony” between the Centre and the state government, former Finance Minister P Chidambaram said on Thursday. The senior Congress leader appealed to the Centre to address the issue through discussion with the state.

Terming the matter as “complex”, he said the Centre has to impress upon the state government to implement of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) without diluting Article 370 of the Constitution, which gives special powers to Jammu and Kashmir. “I think the (central) government has to work with the J&K government and impress upon it that without diluting Article 370, it is possible to implement GST in Jammu and Kashmir,” he said.

“Don’t make this a matter of acrimony between J&K and the Government of India,” he added. The senior Congress leader said, “I think this requires discussion rather than acrimony.” The Jammu and Kashmir assembly on Wednesday passed a resolution on implementing the GST in the state while safeguarding its special status.

