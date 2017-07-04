Don’t let ‘gau rakshaks’ take law into hands: Maharashtra Police

“If the so-called cow vigilantes have any information (about anyone possessing beef), they should inform police,” the official said. (Representational Image) “If the so-called cow vigilantes have any information (about anyone possessing beef), they should inform police,” the official said. (Representational Image)

The Maharashtra Police have asked their units to ensure that self-proclaimed ‘gau rakshaks’ or cow vigilantes don’t take law into their hands. The directive comes in the wake of rise in lynchings across the country based on suspicions of beef possession, a police officer said. “We have issued directives to all police units in Maharashtra not to let ‘gau rakshaks’ intervene in beef-related cases,” Bipin Bihari, Additional Director General of State Police (Law and Order) told PTI. “Police officers have been asked to be alert to avoid any such incidents,” he said.



Directives have been issued to avoid disruption of peace and communal harmony, Bihari said.

“Police units have been asked to handle these incidents sensitively,” he added.

“Cow vigilantes should not carry out any kind of raids on their own at any place where they suspect that beef is being sold or transported. They should inform the local police station, which will take necessary action,” the senior IPS officer said.

