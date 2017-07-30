Don’t leave Yadav, Jatav leaders: Amit Shah to partymen

BJP President Amit Shah addesses a press conference. (Source: PTI) BJP President Amit Shah addesses a press conference. (Source: PTI)

BJP president Amit Shah, who began a three-day visit to Lucknow on Saturday, asked his party leaders “not to leave Yadav and Jatav leaders” but induct them into the party to increase their participation, so that BJP could become “a party of all communities”. While Jatavs are a strong votebank of BSP, Yadavs are considered to be SP’s support base. At present, the BJP government in UP has only one Yadav minister.

“The party national president has asked to ensure that only Yadav and Jatav leaders with a clean image and no criminal background are inducted,” said a leader who was present in a meeting that Shah held with BJP functionaries. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was also present. However, sources said zila panchayat chairpersons or block heads, who belong to the Yadav and Jatav communities, will not be inducted. “We want influential Yadav and Jatav workers who will contribute to BJP’s organisation at the booth level,” said a leader.

Shah asked party workers to make the party “invincible” with their hard work.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App