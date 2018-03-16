Don’t leave enclave unless you have to: India to diplomats in Pakistan

Noting that Indian High commission in Islamabad is facing a “litany of issues”, Ministry of External Affairs’ official spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said that “we have taken them up through established mechanism”. Noting that Indian High commission in Islamabad is facing a “litany of issues”, Ministry of External Affairs’ official spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said that “we have taken them up through established mechanism”.

Amid complaints of harassment of Indian diplomats in Islamabad, New Delhi has asked its diplomats, diplomatic staff and their families to not venture out of the Pakistan capital’s diplomatic enclave unless there is a compelling reason, sources have told The Indian Express. They have also asked them to use only vehicles with diplomatic number-plates and not to use their private vehicles.

India on Thursday asked Pakistan to ensure “safety and security” of Indian diplomats and their families living in Islamabad. The two sides have been trading charges of harassment and intimidation of diplomats.

Noting that Indian High commission in Islamabad is facing a “litany of issues”, Ministry of External Affairs’ official spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said that “we have taken them up through established mechanism”.

Read | ‘Current approach, methods’ only go against diplomatic efforts, rethink needed: Pakistan envoy Sohail Mahmood

“We want Pakistan to resolve the issues being faced by our staff and ensure their safety,” he said.

These comments came on a day Pakistan decided to call back its High Commissioner in India Sohail Mahmood for consultations over “harassment” of its diplomatic staff in New Delhi.

Pakistan’s Foreign Office spokesperson Muhammad Faisal said, “Our High Commissioner in New Delhi has been asked to come to Islamabad for consultations.” He alleged that this “deliberate continuing bullying” was not confined to a single isolated event and “continues unabated despite repeated official protests lodged with the Indian High Commission here, and also with the Indian Ministry of External Affairs at the highest (level).”

“Pakistan will go to any limit to ensure safety of the staff of (its) high commission in India,” he said.

As reported by The Indian Express, Pakistan’s High Commissioner to India Sohail Mahmood on Wednesday had said “current approach and methods” go against the diplomatic efforts to make progress, and a “rethink” is needed in the current circumstances.

Read | After Indian diplomats targeted, Pakistan puts out New Delhi incident video

This comment came even as it came to light that tension has been brewing between the two sides for a couple of months. Mahmood said on Wednesday, “Through painstaking efforts over the past several months, we twice managed to ease tensions somewhat and began making progress on some of the tracks, including on humanitarian issues. The current approach and methods only militate against such efforts, while holding no prospect of advancing any particular objective. A rethink is in order.”

The Pakistan High Commissioner’s comments came on a day when two more incidents of alleged harassment against their diplomats were reported in Delhi, taking the number of such incidents to 26 in the last eight days. Out of these 26 incidents in Delhi, two were against schoolgoing children of diplomats, sources said.

“The intensity, nature and scope of the incidents are very different, and cannot be compared. There is no comparison and equivalence,” a Pakistan government source said.

The Indian side had reacted strongly when officials from Pakistan’s agencies entered an under-construction residential complex of High Commission in Islamabad, right opposite to the High Commission’s diplomatic enclave and supposedly harassed the workers there. The Pakistan side has said the security agencies were concerned about lack of security clearance of the Pakistan’s workers employed by the Pakistani contractor. “When the matter was raised on February 16 by the Indian High Commissioner Ajay Bisaria, it was attended to by the Pakistan Foreign ministry promptly. And the security clearance was taken care of,” a Pakistan government source said.

As the two sides trade charges, the Pakistan High Commission circulated a video on Tuesday, showing a diplomat’s car being blocked by a slow-moving car in Delhi. More such videos and photographs were released on Wednesday.

The Indian side, too, recalled the incident where the Indian High Commissioner’s car was recently stopped by Pakistani agencies in the middle of a busy road to prevent him from attending a lunch hosted by the Bohra community in Karachi. Pakistan High Commission sources said Bisaria had not informed about his plans to attend the lunch.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App