Don’t leak information to media that can harm party: BJP leaders caution Delhi unit

Senior BJP leaders on Tuesday advised the party’s Delhi unit to refrain from “leaking information to the media” which can harm the party. They also asked the unit to put a united front to face challenges. On the final day of the two-day executive committee meeting of the BJP’s Delhi unit, senior party leaders such as Piyush Goyal spoke to leaders and briefed them on several issues.

“Our party is in power. So, refrain from leaking information to media because such persons are soon exposed,” Goyal was quoted as saying by news agency PTI at the meeting. Goyal had earlier objected to the presence of mediapersons during his keynote address. His address was initially open to all, but when he started speaking on organisation management, the presence of media in the audience caught his attention. Mediapersons were consequently asked to leave, but later on, Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari suggested that mediapersons stay and hear about the party’s achievements. Goyal on the other hand reportedly ignored Tiwari’s suggestion.

The union minister spoke to Delhi BJP leaders and the newly elected party councillors regarding their responsibilities as well.

“A lot of responsibility lays on the Delhi BJP and the newly elected councillors to make Delhi the best city of India in next 20 months as this will ultimately get us victory in 2019 elections,” Goyal said in a statement.

Shyam Jaju, the national vice-president of the BJP said that the leaders should “stick to reality” and urged them to caution party workers from becoming lethargic following the MCD polls victory.

Meanwhile, the party’s Delhi chief, Manoj Tiwari attacked Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his Aam Aadmi Party government alleging that it has failed with regards to governance.

“It is sad that due to the Kejriwal government’s negligence, there is acute shortage of water and power in Delhi. The government is crippling the Delhi Transport Corporation – the lifeline of Delhi,” Tiwari said.

BJP’s national general secretary (organisation), Ram Lal, asked party leaders to sustain the momentum of the victory from the Delhi MCD elections till the next general elections in 2019.

In its political resolution, the Delhi BJP thanked the people of the national capital for the party’s victory in the MCD polls. In the resolution, presented by Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Vijender Gupta, the achievements the Modi government in the last three years were lauded. It also attacked and condemned the “corruption and misrule” of the AAP government in Delhi.

Some of the issues raised before the BJP state leadership by Delhi party members on the second day of its executive meet included lack of a drainage cleaning system, ignored slums and poor law-and-order in Delhi. Executive committee members reiterated the fact that they have been raising issues of basic amenities at such meetings for a long time, but no action has been taken.

