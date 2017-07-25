Don’t know if abducted Indians are alive, says Iraqi minister

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj shakes hands with his Iraqi counterpart, Ibrahim al-Jaafari before a meeting in New Delhi on Monday. (PTI) New Delhi: External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj shakes hands with his Iraqi counterpart, Ibrahim al-Jaafari before a meeting in New Delhi on Monday. (PTI)

Iraq’s Foreign Minister Ibrahim Al-Eshaiker Al-Jaafari on Monday said his government had no substantial evidence whether the 39 Indians who went missing in Mosul three years ago have been killed or are still alive, and added that they were making best efforts to locate them.

“We don’t know whether they are dead or alive. We are equally concerned. There is no substantial evidence whether they are alive or not. We are making the best efforts,” he told reporters after meeting Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan here.

The issue was raised by External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj during extensive talks with Al-Jaafari, who began a five-day India visit on Monday, nearly two weeks after Mosul was liberated from the Islamic State by Iraqi forces.

In a meeting with the relatives of the abducted Indians last week, Swaraj had said the Indians might be languishing in a jail in Badush in northwest of Mosul where fighting was going on. However, a media report from Badush on Friday said the jail is now an abandoned structure and is unoccupied for weeks.

Swaraj is likely to make a detailed statement in Parliament on Tuesday about her meeting with her Iraqi counterpart. India had requested Iraq to locate the 39 Indians, mostly from Punjab, after Iraqi forces recaptured Mosul from IS. Minister of State for External Affairs V K Singh was also sent to Iraq days after the the victory in Mosul.

