Saturday, May 05, 2018
From driverless cars to smart speakers, ieDecode demystifies new technology
Don’t involve foreign nations in domestic policies, Amit Shah to Congress

“Congress and Pakistan have amazing telepathy,” BJP chief Amit Shah tweeted.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi | Published: May 6, 2018 3:08:41 am
Don’t involve foreign nations in domestic policies, Amit Shah to Congress Amit Shah repeated what Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said at an election rally during the Gujarat election campaign about a meeting hosted by Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar.
BJP chief Amit Shah on Saturday tweeted screenshots of Pakistan government paying tribute to Tipu Sultan on the ruler’s death anniversary on Friday and asked the Congress why it involved Pakistan in India’s domestic politics.

The BJP chief also took potshots on Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar for his reported praises for Muhammad Ali Jinnah. “Congress and Pakistan have amazing telepathy,” Shah tweeted. “Yesterday Pakistan Government remembered Tipu Sultan, whose Jayanti Congress marks with fanfare and today Mr Mani Shankar Aiyar admires Jinnah. Be it Gujarat or Karnataka polls, I fail to understand why Congress involves Pakistan,” Shah tweeted.

Shah’s comments come amid a row over the presence of Jinnah’s portrait in Aligarh Muslim University, with his party’s leaders demanding its removal.

“I appeal to Congress not to involve foreign nations in our domestic politics. Let’s keep the discourse civil and positive,” Shah’s tweet read.

Shah repeated what Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said at an election rally during the Gujarat election campaign about a meeting hosted by Aiyar. “During Gujarat elections we saw how dinner meetings with topmost Pakistan officials were held to defeat BJP and now mutual love for Tipu Sultan and Jinnah,” Shah tweeted.

The meeting referred to by Shah on Saturday and then by Modi in his poll speech to allege Pakistan’s ‘hand’ in the Gujarat election was attended by, among others, a former Indian Army chief, a former foreign secretary and diplomats who had served in the Indian High Commission in Pakistan.

Former Army Chief Deepak Kapoor had then told The Indian Express that the meeting held on December 6 at Aiyar’s residence in Delhi during the visit of Pakistan’s former foreign affairs minister Khurshid Mahmud Kasuri, had discussed India-Pakistan relations.

Congress had then rejected BJP’s charges and accused it of bringing Pakistan into the election discourse to polarise voters.

The saffron party has also sought to corner the Congress government in Karnataka for holding events to commemorate the former Mysore king’s birth anniversary. BJP leaders have claimed that Tipu Sultan was involved in atrocities against Hindus.

