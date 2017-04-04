Don’t have leaders ideologically committed to Congress: Sandeep Dikshit

Sandeep Dikshit Sandeep Dikshit

As the Congress in Delhi plunged into a crisis ahead of municipal elections, former MP Sandeep Dikshit Monday said the turmoil in the Delhi Congress is “symptomatic” of what is wrong with the party everywhere. “There is actually very little connect with the field and the kind of leaders we have selected and handed over leaderships to… If senior leaders can leave you and join the BJP so easily, then obviously you don’t have leaders who are ideologically committed to the Congress… This even includes many of those who are in the Congress. It is not that most of them are there because they have a commitment, they are there because they are there,” he told The Indian Express.

He added that “everybody has parceled it (the party) out into little enclaves of their own”. “The high command gives unbridled power. Politics involves a lot of people and a lot of interest groups coming together and negotiating with each other. If there are no negotiations and interest groups balanced in politics, then how do you play politics,” he said.

He also hit out at DPCC president Ajay Maken. “What did we do in the last three years in Delhi…What have we done to re-engage and gain confidence of people. All that we are interested in is how to chuck someone out… There are more orders sent in the Congress and by this PCC president as to who should appear on the hoardings, than materials that influences voters,” he said. Dikshit also attacked those who have recently left the Congress. While former Congress MLA Amrish Singh joined the BJP on Monday, former Delhi health minister and senior state party leader A K Walia has threatened to quit the party. The resentment has been over ticket distribution.

“Some of the leaders who have left the Congress — if you had given them the ticket they would have done the same. Because there is no culture of being a real political party reinforced in us,” he said. He added, “If the only thing a party is saying is that I can clean Delhi better, I can milk the finances better, I can run a better shop… then take an MBA… You don’t need political leaders. Politics is not just about development… The important part is to balance interests,” he said.

