Don’t give in to political pressure, Sukhpal Khaira tells police

Sukhpal Singh Khaira, AAP leader and leader of opposition in Punjab Vidhan Sabha. (Express photo by Jaipal Singh/File) Sukhpal Singh Khaira, AAP leader and leader of opposition in Punjab Vidhan Sabha. (Express photo by Jaipal Singh/File)

Punjab’s Leader of Opposition Sukhpal Khaira on Thursday appealed to police officers not to succumb to political pressure by the ruling Congress government.

Addressing a press meet in Vidhan Sabha here, Khaira said the former SHO of Mehatpur police station in Shahkot Assembly constituency was a victim of political vengeance because he registered an FIR against Congress candidate for the upcoming bypoll Hardev Singh Laddi Sherowalia. “I urge the policemen not to succumb to any pressure whether it be from Congress MLAs or even Chief Minister, Capt Amarinder Singh. They should carry out their duty as per rules,” he said.

The LoP said he also met Speaker Rana K P Singh Thursday and complained to him in writing that since the police were not taking any action against those Congressmen who attacked policemen in Ferozepur on May 14 and obstructed his vehicle, the matter should be referred to the privilege committee of the House. “I have also written to DGP Suresh Arora, bringing all facts to his notice.”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App