Don’t get caught in caste, religious conflicts: Akhilesh Yadav urges youth

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday urged the youth to desist from getting into casteist and religious conflicts and claimed that those in power were misleading people. “The new generation should follow the path of honesty and hard work to attain new heights. They need not get entangled in caste and religious conflicts,” the SP chief was quoted in a party release as saying at a programme organised by a city school to felicitate meritorious students.

“Those in power are misleading people and creating hurdles in development. Instead of taking the society forward they are dragging it backwards,” he said. Urging students to stay clear of superstitions, the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said the youth are being pushed into darkness and this has led to frustration and aggression among them.

“The ruling party has adopted a discriminatory attitude towards them… The new generation will have to find their own path… They should learn to properly utilise their time,” he stressed. Claiming that people were being misled on the issue of development, Yadav alleged that the BJP was indulging in vendetta politics while his party does not believe in creating hatred among people.

Referring to the recent bypolls in which the ruling BJP suffered major setbacks, he said people have ensured the victory of democratic forces and defeat of “corrupt and dictatorial politics”.

