Don’t do politics in name of B R Ambedkar, keep him out: PM Modi

Narendra Modi said no government had honoured Babasaheb like his government had. (Source: Express photo by Vishal Srivastav/File) Narendra Modi said no government had honoured Babasaheb like his government had. (Source: Express photo by Vishal Srivastav/File)

Two days after Dalit protests rocked several states and his government asked the Supreme Court to review its order for changes in the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, Prime Minister Narendra Modi slammed political parties for politicising the legacy of Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar.

He said no government had honoured Babasaheb like his government had.

Inaugurating the Western Court Annexe which will serve as transit accommodation for MPs, Modi said it was the NDA government of Atal Bihari Vajpayee that decided to develop two places in Delhi in memory of Ambedkar.

“Everyone rushes to do politics in the name of Ambedkar but the works decided upon by the Atal government were never completed.” He said his government had completed one of the works within the stipulated time and when he laid the foundation stone for the second project, he had said he would inaugurate that in April 2018.

“I am delighted to tell you that on April 13, a day before the birth anniversary of Babasaheb Ambedkar, that house — 26, Alipur Road — which is complete will also be inaugurated,” he said. It was at this house that Ambedkar passed away.

“Probably no other government would have given that much regard and tribute to Babasaheb Ambedkar which the present government has given. Hence, instead of dragging Babasaheb into politics, if we try to walk on the path shown by him, in which fraternity (bandhuta) is most important, we can move ahead,” he said.

He said his government’s work mantra was ‘sabka saath-sabka vikas’. “We are the people who live and die for the rights of people at the far end of society. Because Mahatma Gandhi’s guidance was that first be concerned about the person at the far end of society. It used to be the responsibility of the government and this government is executing that responsibility,” he said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd