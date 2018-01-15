General Bipin Rawat warns Pakistan: Don’t compel us to resort to ‘other action’

Army chief Bipin Rawat speaking on the occasion of 70th Army Day (ANI twitter) Army chief Bipin Rawat speaking on the occasion of 70th Army Day (ANI twitter)

Army chief General Bipin Rawat Monday warned Pakistan not to test the patience of the Indian armed forces and said they might resort to “other action” if compelled by Pakistan Army, which has been helping terrorists to infiltrate into the Indian territory.

“We will keep effectively retaliating to any provocative action by Pakistan. If we are forced, then we may resort to ‘other action’ by stepping up military offensive,” he was quoted by PTI as saying.

Speaking after reviewing the Indian Army parade on the occasion of 70th Army Day at Cariappa Parade Ground, General Rawat said, “Pakistan Army has been continuously trying to help terrorists sneak into India along LoC in Jammu and Kashmir. We are using our might to teach them a lesson.”

The army chief also said that they will not let anti-India activities succeed at any cost.

“Disputes along Line of Actual Control in northern border (China) are continuing and transgressions are taking place. We are working to stop them,” he added.

He, however, also said that social media is being used against the armed forces and that’s why they have to be careful with its use.

General Rawat had on Friday said social media and government schools in Jammu-Kashmir were spreading a “disinformation campaign” resulting in radicalisation of youths. He had called for “some control” over mosques and madrassas in the state and suggested a “major revamp” of the education system.

