Don’t check mining of minor minerals: Jharkhand to police

The Jharkhand government has asked the state police not to involve itself in checking mining and transportation of minor minerals, including sand, and has put the onus for this on district and state mining officials. Officials said this would help stamp out corruption, problems of coordination and fix accountability of mining officials.

An order to this effect was issued Monday by the IG (Operations) to all district police superintendents. It said that, in case of need, when officials concerned seek help, a police team would accompany them on raids.

Secretary (Personnel) and Jharkhand government spokesperson Nidhi Khare said: “Mining and transportation of minor minerals, including sand, is controlled under the Mines and Minerals Act in which there are proper provisions giving the authority to the mining officials to take action if there is illegal mining or transportation. They are more technically equipped to deal with such cases and the problem of vigil by different agencies will be done away with.”

