Don’t block highways, find other ways to protest, says Amarinder Singh

TWO DAYS after Akalis blocked highways to protest against the Congress-led state government’s “excesses,” Chief Minister Amarinder Singh Monday called upon all political parties to resolve not to block highways and instead find alternative ways to protest.

On Sunday, Amarinder had tweeted against blocking of highways and on Monday he said “Any form of protest that causes inconvenience to citizens cannot be termed democratic and blocking the National Highway is a crime under

the law.”

He was talking to mediapersons on the sidelines of a private function. The CM warned that nobody would be allowed to break the law in Punjab and anyone doing so would have to face the consequences. “His government would not allow a law and order breakdown in the state, nor would it permit anyone to hold the common people to ransom, “ a government statement quoted him as saying. It added: “Lakhs of people suffered as a result of the Akali dharnas, which were nothing but sheer theatrics. Such acts are a sign of petty minds, which do not see beyond short-term personal gains.”

The statement also quoted the CM as saying military convoys could not move and essential supplies could not reach the soldiers, standing guard at the borders, in time, due to this “ill-thought and abhorrent decision of the Akalis to sit on dharnas over complete non-issues.”

The National Hihghways are of strategic military importance, besides being lifelines for the civilians, and nothing can justify blocking these vital links.

“The Akalis did not even take into cognizance the problems blocking the highway would cause to the pilgrims visiting the Golden Temple – the world’s most visited religious site – even though they claim to be the guardians of the Sikh religion,” he was quoted as saying.

