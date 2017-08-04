Don’t belittle teachers before kids on school visits: Punjab education dept to officials

Punjab’s Department of School Education has advised its officials at all levels to maintain the dignity of the teaching staff during their school visits (Representational Image) Punjab’s Department of School Education has advised its officials at all levels to maintain the dignity of the teaching staff during their school visits (Representational Image)

In a first-of-its-kind communiqué, Punjab’s Department of School Education has advised its officials at all levels to maintain the dignity of the teaching staff during their school visits and refrain from posing such questions to teachers that causes anxiety and panic amongst them in front of their students. The advisory, issued on Thursday, has been addressed to all Circle Education Officers, District Education Officers and DIET Principals and also marked to Director General of School Education (DGSE), Director, Public Instruction (DPI), both secondary and primary education, Director, State Council for Education, Research and Training (SCERT) and education improvement teams.

It says the main objective of school visits is to improve the state of education and to see the student’s learning level. But at times, the letter says, officials do not “behave properly” with teachers, which they are worthy of getting before the students. “At times, such questions are asked that the teachers can’t answer properly despite the fact they possess the qualifications, knowledge and experience qua their own subject,” it says.

The letters says the interaction with teachers should relate to the syllabus taught to the students, testing of learning level of students, checking of note books, results, etc, and no such questions be asked in front of the students that gives an impression that the teacher is being subjected to a test. “And, in case, the official wants to examine the competence of a teacher, it should be done away from the classroom but in presence of the head of school,” it says.

“During the school visit, there should not be an atmosphere of terror or fear,” says the letter while underling the need of maintaining respect and dignity of the teachers in front of the students.

