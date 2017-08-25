Don’t believe rumours, keep praying: Dera Sacha Sauda control room

A control room at a park in Sector 3, Panchkula, on Thursday. Jaipal Singh A control room at a park in Sector 3, Panchkula, on Thursday. Jaipal Singh

“Please listen to this information carefully. People are spreading rumours. You are requested not to believe any rumour. We have to extend our support to the administration.” This is an announcement made from the control room of Dera Sacha Sauda, which has been set up at the ground near Tau Devi Lal Stadium in Sector 23.

Dera coordinators maintain that the setting up of control room is aimed at providing “correct information” to the thousands of followers staying put near the stadium. “From this place we are keeping our followers updated,” said Harkirat Singh, one of the volunteers at the control room. “People are coming here to know what exactly is happening outside Panchkula. So many rumours are doing the rounds which make people confused. We are here to dispel all those rumours.”

At the control room, a few elderly men regularly make announcements through multiple speakers, and the messages revolve around Dera Sacha Sauda and followers. “We shouldn’t believe in rumours. Keep praying and maintain peace. God will help us,” said another volunteer in his brief announcement. “We have to extend our support to the administration.”

Many Dera followers are using the control room to enquire about the Dera head’s arrival in the city on Friday. “Could you please tell me when will Babaji arrive? Will he come?” a follower asked a volunteer at the control room. The volunteer said, “Do prayers for Babaji.”

The Dera volunteers claim that since morning, many people have turned up to report their missing things. “Thousands of people are staying here. Since morning, many people have been coming here. We have been making announcements about the missing items,” said a volunteer.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App