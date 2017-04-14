Don’t become advocates of EVM, address concerns: Congress

A day after Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh distanced himself from his party’s stand on EVMs, senior Congress leader Manish Tewari on Thursday said the Election Commission (EC) should not become “advocate of EVMs” and should address the apprehensions expressed by political parties.

“If the stakeholders, the political parties and those who contest elections, have apprehensions about the fact that EVMs can be tampered with, then what is the difficulty with the Election Commission to convene a meeting of parties and asking them to suggest an alternative method if they don’t have faith in the EVMs,” Tewari said,

“Why should the EC become the advocate of the EVMs…. if the stakeholders are unhappy, rather than trying to bulldoze it by challenging political parties…the apprehensions should be addressed,” he said.

