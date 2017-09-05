Don’t be ‘passive’ at sight of power, UP BJP workers told

Uttar Pradesh BJP President Mahendra Nath Pandey. Uttar Pradesh BJP President Mahendra Nath Pandey.

The BJP’s new Uttar Pradesh unit president, Mahendra Nath Pandey, on Monday said that his party will work towards winning all 80 Lok Sabha seats in the 2019 elections, and warned party workers against becoming “passive after gaining power”. The BJP won 73 seats from UP in 2014 General Election.

On his first visit to Lucknow after being appointed the state unit chief, Pandey also said the party will have “100-per cent success” in the upcoming urban local body elections. “We should not do what SP and BSP did after coming to power. They only served themselves, their personal needs. There has not been merely a transfer of charge… there is a message in such a huge mandate. We have to pass that test,” he told party workers.

Calling Adityanath “possibly the most sensitive MP from UP”, Pandey said in his new role he will “have guidance of a charismatic leader like Modiji, an able organiser like Amit Shahji, and a popular and sensitive CM like Yogiji”.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App