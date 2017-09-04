Don’t be over-confident: Chandrababu Naidu to partymen after poll wins

TDP bagged the Kakinada Municipal Corporation (KMC) by a thumping majority, winning 32 out 48 civic divisions. (File photo) TDP bagged the Kakinada Municipal Corporation (KMC) by a thumping majority, winning 32 out 48 civic divisions. (File photo)

Even as the TDP won the recent by-election to Nandyal Assembly seat and also bagged the Kakinada Municipal Corporation (KMC), party supremo N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday cautioned the rank and file not to become “over confident” and also “not to take any chances”.

“Every election is a lesson. We have to analyse our mistakes and take corrective action. There should not be any over confidence. In future elections, I am not ready to take any chances,” Chandrababu told the TDP leaders.

The general elections in Andhra Pradesh are still some 21 months away, but Chandrababu apparently started preparing his party rank and file for the challenging task right away as he addressed a day-long leadership training programme at a private resort here this afternoon.

He claimed that the victory of TDP in Nandyal and Kakinada has not only established people’s faith (in his government), but also enhanced trust among investors.

“Our prestige has gone up at the national and international levels due to the victory in Nandyal and Kakinada. People thwarted the opposition’s effort to defame the government and it’s a great thing that they supported our welfare and development agenda,” Chandrababu said.

“Election is only a process and every election should become a cakewalk for us. We should always have an upper hand in political management, public management and poll management,” he added.

Chandrababu also directed the party to prepare a ‘yellow book’ highlighting the poll strategy, campaign style, election engineering and booth management adopted in Nandyal and Kakinada to serve the future guide.

“Public management should be done through the development and welfare programmes of the government. Political management is the responsibility of the respective leaders. Poll management is crucial in every election and each and everyone should handle it carefully and efficiently,” the TDP chief stressed.

TDP state president K Kala Venkat Rao, ministers, legislators and other senior leaders attended the programme.

Last week, the TDP bagged the Kakinada Municipal Corporation (KMC) by a thumping majority, winning 32 out 48 civic divisions.

The party also won the by-election to Nandyal Assembly constituency by a big margin against the main opposition YSR Congress. It was a fight that was seen as a precursor to the general elections due in May 2019.

