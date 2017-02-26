Kumar Vishwas recites poem on donkeys: ‘Donkeys are laughing, people are crying. What is going on in India?’

AAP Leader kumar Vishwas at his residence in Ghaziabad. (Source: Express Photo by Gajendra Yadav) AAP Leader kumar Vishwas at his residence in Ghaziabad. (Source: Express Photo by Gajendra Yadav)

Amid the ongoing controversy over Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav’s “donkeys” remark, AAP leader and poet Kumar Vishwas released a video reciting Om Prakash Aditya’s poem titled “Idhar bhi gadhe hain (Donkeys are here as well)”. Vishwas said the exchange of barbs between Akhilesh and Prime Minister Narendra Modi reminded him of Aditya’s satirical poem.The video starts with an animated intro featuring a smiling donkey on stage in front of a microphone.

Reciting the poem, Vishwas said, “Idhar bhi gadhe hain, udhar bhi gadhe hain, jidhar dekhta hoon, gadhe hi gadhe hain. Gadhe has rahein, aadmi ro raha hai. Hindustan mein ye kya ho raha hai. (Donkeys are here, donkeys are there as well. Where ever I look, there are only donkeys. Donkeys are laughing, people are crying. Oh, what is happening in India?”)

Watch | Kumar Vishwas recites poem Idhar Bhi Gadhe hain

Vishwas, in the poem, went on to add that the world is meant for donkeys who only prosper in the world. “Ghodo ko milti nahi ghaas dekho, gadhe kha rahein hain chyawanprash dekho. Yahan aadmi ki kaha kab bani hai, yeh duniya gadho ke liye hi bani hai (Horses do not get grass to eat, but the donkeys get to eat Chyawanprash. When has the world given anything to humans, this world is made only for donkeys).

In an apparent dig at the politicians, Kumar Vishwas recited the lines of the poem saying those who scream on microphones are the real donkeys. “Jo galiyon mein dole wo kacha gadhe hai. Jo kothe mein bole, wo sachha gadha hai. Jo kheton mein dikhe wo fasli gadha, jo mike pe cheekhe wo asli gadha hai (Those who roam around in the streets are weak donkeys. Those who live in bungalows are the true donkeys. Those who are seen farming are ‘farm-donkeys’. Those who scream on microphones are the real donkeys).”

At an election rally in Raebareli, Akhilesh Yadav took a jibe at PM Modi, when he requested the “sadi ke mahanayak (biggest superstar of the century)”, not to “do any ad campaigns for Gujarat’s gadhas (donkeys)”. The chief minister was referring to a Gujarat advertisement endorsing the wild ass featuring Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan. In his reply, PM Modi, at another rally, said he draws inspiration from donkeys to work tirelessly for the people. “The people of this country are my master, I take inspiration from the donkey because I work for people day and night,” he said.

