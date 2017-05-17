Donation sought under fake Facebook profile of Punjab FM Manpreet Singh Badal

An unidentified person allegedly created a fake social media profile of Punjab Finance Minister Manpreet Singh Badal and sought donation for a cancer patient by using it.

“We found a fake Facebook ID of Manpreet Singh Badal in which a fake photo of a girl patient suffering from cancer was shown,” Badal’s Officer on Special Duty (OSD) JS Dhillon said on Wednesday.

“In the post, an appeal was made to seek funds for the girl’s treatment,” he said.

“As soon as we came to known about this fake ID, we alerted people who follow on his real Facebook ID,” he said.

A complaint will be lodged with the Punjab Police cyber crime cell in this regard, the OSD said.

