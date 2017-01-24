Donald Trump to dial PM Narendra Modi today, what will they discuss?

US President Donald Trump expects best relations between PM Narendra Modi US President Donald Trump expects best relations between PM Narendra Modi

Newly appointed US President Donald Trump, whose rise to power has sent ripples across the world, will on Tuesday call Prime Minister Narendra Modi at around 11 pm (IST) and will have a brief discussion which is expected to last about half hour. This is going to be the first conversation between both the leaders after Trump’s inauguration on January 20.

There has been a lot of speculation regarding Trump’s foreign policy as he batted for ‘bringing back jobs’ in US from the other countries during his campaign, among other issues. While some claim that the US President’s focus will primarily be on the manufacturing sector which will impact China, there are others who anticipate a hit on the IT jobs which are largely outsourced to Indian firms by US companies.

The Republican President, who has replaced Barack Obama, has also been vocal when it comes to his ‘stern’ plans to ‘exterminate’ radical Islamic terrorism. The issue of terrorism, primarily cross-border terror, is of an equal concern to India. Thus, it may be discussed during the brief talk between both the leaders.

In his first ever address to the media after Trump’s inauguration, his spokesman Sean Spicer warned China over the ongoing South China Sea dispute, reiterating US’ commitment to defend it’s interests in the area. The US-China and US-Pakistan relations after Donald Trump is also something India will be keeping an eye on.

Public schedule for President Trump tomorrow. // Spicer briefing set for 1:30 pic.twitter.com/16vlUQYEdr — Zeke Miller (@ZekeJMiller) January 24, 2017

Apart from that, another major issue which impacts Indians living in US, is that of Trump’s stand on immigrants and the renewed efforts to impose more restrictions on issue of H-1B Visa, which is used by Indian IT companies to send their employees to work in the US. As per reports, the Indian IT sector earns 60 per cent of its revenue from US and it is a cause of worry to them.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had called and congratulated Trump hours after his surprise win on November 9, 2016 and expressed ‘hope of better India-US ties under his leadership’. Also, Trump amassed support from the Hindu community living in US as he cosied up to them during the campaign. An event was also organised by Republican Hindu Coalition, where Trump expressed his support for the members of community living in US. The same Hindu community had also supported PM Narendra Modi.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd