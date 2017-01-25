Donald Trump talks with PM Modi over phone

US President Donald Trump and PM Narendra Modi. US President Donald Trump and PM Narendra Modi.

U.S. President Donald Trump in a telephonic conversation with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday discussed India-U.S. ties.

President Trump had a telephonic conversation with Prime Minister Modi, said White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer.

Details of the conversation are awaited.

It was the first conversation between two sides after the new U.S. head of state took office. They first spoke in November just after Trump’s election win.

Prime Minister Modi is the fifth foreign leader to hold talks with Trump after he was sworn in as the 45th U.S. President on Friday.