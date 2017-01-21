Top stories at 9 am, January 21: Trump signs in, Modi to address military commanders, Jallikattu ordinance sent to President Pranab Mukherjee

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address military commanders in Dehradun today. (File Photo) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address military commanders in Dehradun today. (File Photo)

EC warns against ‘public meeting’ as PM Modi prepares to address military commanders in Dehradun

Taking Congress’s criticism into consideration, the Election Commission has asked the defence ministry to ensure that PM Modi’s official visit at the Combined Commander Conference should not be “combined with any public meeting”. The Harish Rawat-led Uttarakhand government had raised concerns over the prime minister’s visit in Dehradun ahead of Assembly elections on February 15 saying “in the pretext of government works the Prime Minister should avoid visiting those states that are going to election. It is not a good tradition.” Read more here.

Donald Trump moves to repeal Obamacare

US President Donald Trump.

US President Donald Trump’s first executive order on Friday was against his predecessor’s signature health care law, popularly known as Obamacare. White House chief of staff said the executive order was signed to ‘minimise the economic burden’ caused by the Obamacare law. The order notes that Trump intends to seek the “prompt repeal” of the law and it directs federal agencies not to issue regulations that would expand the law’s reach. Read more here.

Centre approves Jallikattu ordinance draft, ball now in President’s court

The Union law, environment and culture ministries on Friday cleared the Tamil Nadu government’s ordinance on Jallikattu. After consulting Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi, the Law Ministry forwarded the ordinance to President Pranab Mukherjee. The ordinance is likely to be issued by Saturday evening. Read more here.

RSS quotes BR Ambedkar to say quotas should go, clarifies not against quota

Sangh publicity head Manmohan Vaidya on Friday quoted B R Ambedkar to underline that “it’s not good to have reservation forever” and “the need for it should be done away with as soon as possible” to “provide everyone with equal opportunity”. Speaking at the Jaipur Literature Festival, Vaidya also said that providing reservation to communities other than SCs and STs “seems a little like encouraging separatism”. Read more here.

70% of remonetisation to be over by end of February: SBI report

If the latest trend in remonetisation of currency notes is any indication, as much as 70 per cent of the notes will be remonetised by February end with the Reserve Bank printing notes of varied smaller denominations as well as printing Rs 2000 notes so as to optimise the printing capacity, State Bank of India said in its latest research report. Read more here.

