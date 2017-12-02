Trump-Modi speak over phone, express satisfaction over GES

US President Donald Trump (R) and Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) (Reuters/Express Photo by Praveen Jain) US President Donald Trump (R) and Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) (Reuters/Express Photo by Praveen Jain)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a telephonic conversation with US President Donald Trump on Friday during which the latter expressed satisfaction over the Global Entrepreneurship Summit which was attended by Trump’s daughter Ivanka, who is also his senior advisor, the White House said on Saturday in a statement.

The GES concluded in Hyderabad this week, which saw PM Modi meeting Ivanka Trump, who had led a US delegation to the three-day event.

“The leaders expressed satisfaction with the recent Global Entrepreneurship Summit (GES), co-hosted by the United States and India, which brought together entrepreneurs and investors from around the world, including 38 US states, the District of Colombia, and Puerto Rico,” the White House said in a statement regarding the call.

The GES this year laid emphasis on gender equality and supporting women entrepreneurs as well as helping international economic growth gain pace.

“For all of our progress, gender divides on access to technology, nutrition, and health, preventing women, their families, and their communities from reaching their full potential,” State Department spokesperson Heather Nauert said.

