Donald Trump, PM Modi speak over phone, discussed Indian-US ties

US President Donald Trump spoke to Prime Minister Narendra Modi at 11.30 pm IST (1 pm Washington time) on Tuesday, White House press secretary Sean Spicer confirmed at the White House briefing, adding that the readout will be available “as soon as possible”. There was no readout from the Indian side.

In his fourth day in office, Trump’s phone conversation with Modi was their second conversation since Trump’s unexpected victory.

Modi is the fifth world leader after Prime Ministers of Canada, Mexico, Israel and the Egyptian president who Trump has called so far.

The fact that India is ahead of leaders from China, Russia, Tokyo or any of the European countries is seen as a marker of the Trump administration’s priority. Trump and Modi’s first conversation took place on November 9, when Modi congratulated the then President-elect soon after his win. He, according to US media reports, was among the first five world leaders to have congratulated Trump.

Last week, Modi, while speaking at the Raisina Dialogue, had said, “With the US, our actions have brought speed, substance and strength to the entire spectrum of our engagement.” He had also said that in his conversation with Trump, “We agreed to keep building on these gains in our strategic partnership.” A day later, Foreign Secretary S Jaishankar had said, “We established early contact with the Trump transition team and see a strong convergence of interests and concerns. With Russia, India’s relationship has actually grown very substantially in the last two years, as has the bonding between our leaders. An improvement in US-Russia ties is therefore not against Indian interests.”

While it is not known what was discussed during today’s phone call, issues ranging from the H-1B visa to terrorism, Chinese assertiveness to Pakistan’s role in the region could be part of their conversation.