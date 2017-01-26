Donald Trump, PM Modi invite each other, pledge to deepen ties

Donald Trump and Narendra Modi. Donald Trump and Narendra Modi.

CALLING India a “true friend and partner,” US President Donald Trump invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the US in his phone conversation last night.

During the call, both leaders vowed to stand “shoulder-to-shoulder” in the fight against terror and to strengthen defence and economic ties.

Sources told The Indian Express that the conversation has now set the ball rolling for a bilateral visit later this year, possibly during the UN General Assembly or even earlier.

Modi, the fifth leader to receive a phone call edging out leaders from China, Russia among others, tweeted that they “agreed to work closely in the coming days to further strengthen our bilateral ties”.

“Had a warm conversation with President @realDonaldTrump late last evening,” the Prime Minister tweeted, adding: “Have also invited President Trump to visit India.”

“During a call with Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India, President Trump emphasised that the US considers India a true friend and partner in addressing challenges around the world,” the White House said in a statement. “President Trump looked forward to hosting Prime Minister Modi in the US later this year,” it said.

The statement added: “The two leaders discussed opportunities to strengthen the partnership between the US and India in broad areas such as the economy and defence.”

In both areas of economy and defence, Washington wants to work New Delhi as it faces Beijing’s assertiveness in the region, especially in South China Sea.

The readout also had a significant takeaway for India — as it obliquely referred to Pakistan. “They also discussed security in the region of South and Central Asia. President Trump and Prime Minister Modi resolved that the US and India stand shoulder-to-shoulder in the global fight against terrorism,” the White House statement said.

There was no mention of the key issues close to India’s concern, the H1B visa programme, which Trump had vowed to scrap during his Presidential campaign.

This was their second conversation, after Trump won a surprise victory and Modi had called to congratulate him.