March 1, 9 am news update: Trump’s first address to Congress, Malaysian court charges women for Kim Jong Nam’s murder

US President Donald J. Trump arrives to deliver his first address to a joint session of Congress from the floor of the House of Representatives in Washington, DC, USA, 28 February 2017. (Reuters Photo/Jim Lo Scalzo) US President Donald J. Trump arrives to deliver his first address to a joint session of Congress from the floor of the House of Representatives in Washington, DC, USA, 28 February 2017. (Reuters Photo/Jim Lo Scalzo)

Donald Trump reprimands Kansas shooting; says America stands united in condemning hate and evil in all its forms.

U.S. President Donald Trump Wednesday addressed the US Congress for the first time. From jobs and the economy, to health care, to immigration, to national security, Trump highlighted key issues that his administration will focus on, as well as what the Trump administration has done since it assumed power about a month ago. He spoke of increasing the military budget like never before and also urged members of Congress to repeal Obamacare. Read more.

Kim Jong-Nam (ANI photo) Kim Jong-Nam (ANI photo)

Malaysian court charges two women with Kim Jong-Nam murder

Two women were charged today with the murder of Kim Jong-Nam, the half-brother of North Korea’s leader, after his assassination at a Malaysian airport last month. Indonesian Siti Aisyah, 25, and Doan Thi Huong, 28, from Vietnam, were surrounded by a heavy police presence as they were charged by a Kuala Lumpur court over the February 13 killing. Read more.

The Reserve Bank of India (File Photo) The Reserve Bank of India (File Photo)

Despite demonetisation, India’s GDP growth stays 7 per cent: Govt data

The economy clocked a faster-than-expected growth of 7 per cent in fiscal third quarter, notwithstanding the demonetisation of high-value banknotes in November and the resultant impact on output and well as consumption. Data released by the Central Statistics Office (CSO) on Tuesday showed that the rate of economic growth in the three months ending December slowed marginally from the 7.4 per cent in the preceding quarter. Read more.

Former U.S. President Former U.S. President Barack Obama and wife Michelle Obama (Reuters File Photo)

Penguin Random House lands book deal with Barack and Michelle Obama

Penguin Random House has landed a deal to publish two forthcoming books by former U.S. President Barack Obama and former first lady, Michelle Obama, with one volume to be written by each, the publishing company said on Tuesday. Terms of the agreement, in which Penguin Random House acquired worldwide publication rights for the two books, were not disclosed. Read more.

Kerala-Catholic priest Robin Vadakkumchery (ANI Photo) Kerala-Catholic priest Robin Vadakkumchery (ANI Photo)

Kerala: 48-year-old priest detained for raping student

A Kerala church priest has been detained for raping a XIth standard student in Kerala’s Kannur. A case has been registered in Kelakam Police Station against Father Robin Vadakkumchery under POCSO and IPC Section 376. The girl gave birth to a child last week. Read more.

