Top stories at 9 pm, January 20: Donald Trump meets Barack Obama, Jallikattu ordinance sent to President Mukherjee, Shivpal finds place in Akhilesh’s list

Donald Trump meets Barack Obama in White House

President-elect Donald Trump will take oath as the 45th President of the United States of America on Friday. The Republican will succeed Democrat Barack Obama, who served two terms as the President of the nation, on Friday at noon, local time, (10.00 pm IST). Hours before his swearing-in ceremony, Trump tweeted, “It all begins today! I will see you at 11:00 A.M. for the swearing-in. THE MOVEMENT CONTINUES – THE WORK BEGINS!” The President-elect also met outgoing President Barack Obama at the White House. Obama told Trump that it was good to see him. They exchanged pleasantries, and Melania Trump brought a gift for Michelle Obama. Read more here

President Barack Obama, first lady Michelle Obama, President-elect Donald Trump and Melania Trump stand at the White House in Washington, Friday. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) President Barack Obama, first lady Michelle Obama, President-elect Donald Trump and Melania Trump stand at the White House in Washington, Friday. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Jallikattu ordinance cleared by law minister, sent to President Mukherjee

The Union law, environment and culture ministries on Friday cleared the Tamil Nadu government’s ordinance on Jallikattu. After consulting Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi, the Law Ministry forwarded the state government’s ordinance on Jallikattu to President Pranab Mukherjee. The ordinance is likely to be issued by Saturday evening. Sources told news agency PTI that the proposal of the Tamil Nadu government was cleared without recommending any changes. In the state government’s draft ordinance, bulls will be denotified from the list of ‘performing animals’ in the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act. Earlier on Friday, the Supreme Court agreed to the Union government’s request not to pass a judgment on the raging issue for a week. Read more here

Jallikattu, a traditional bull-taming sport in Tamil Nadu Jallikattu, a traditional bull-taming sport in Tamil Nadu

PM Modi laments depts working in silos, settling disputes in courts

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday asked various arms of the government to function in cohesion under a broad vision and lamented that its departments preferred to settle disputes in courts and worked in silos. “Unfortunately, government departments have a nature of working in silos. Sometimes there are so many silos within the department. There is no coordination between departments. That is why if one department thinks about a particular programme, the other department thinks completely opposite of that. Read more here

BCCI panel: Why does list contain names of people over age of 70? SC asks amicus curiae

The Lodha Committee, in its recommendations, had suggested that the administrators of the BCCI should not be over the age of 70. (Source: File) The Lodha Committee, in its recommendations, had suggested that the administrators of the BCCI should not be over the age of 70. (Source: File)

The Supreme Court questioned the Amicus Curiae in the BCCI case Gopal Subramaniam and Anil Divanas as to why the list of nine names submitted in a sealed envelope consisted of people over the age of 70. The Lodha Committee, in its recommendations, had suggested that the administrators of the BCCI should not be over the age of 70. Subramaniam was to submit a list of six persons, as opposed to the nine submitted, who could be appointed as administrators in the BCCI to oversee the implementation of the Lodha Committee proposals, three of whom ought to be cricketers. The apex court further directed Subramaniam and Divan not to make the list public until its decision. BCCI lawyer Kapil Sibal objected to the list submitted by Subramaniam. Read more here

Shivpal Yadav finds place in Akhilesh Yadav’s list

Shivpal Yadav Shivpal Yadav

Samajwadi Party on Friday released names of its candidates for 210 Assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh, accommodating Shivpal Yadav, the warring uncle of Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav, along with controversial state minister Azam Khan. The party released two separate lists of 191 and 19 candidates for five phases of the seven-phase polling beginning on February 11. Shivpal will contest from Jaswantnagar, the constituency sought for him by SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav. Rakesh Verma, son of Rajya Sabha member Beni Prasad Verma whose name had figured in Shivpal’s list, was replaced by Akhilesh loyalist Arvind Singh Gope, minister and sitting MLA from Ramnagar seat (Barabanki). Read more here

