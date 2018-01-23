Donald Trump imitates PM Modi during Afghanistan talks: report

Quoting a senior official in the Trump administration, the Post reported: “The president has been known to affect an Indian accent and imitate Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.” Quoting a senior official in the Trump administration, the Post reported: “The president has been known to affect an Indian accent and imitate Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.”

US President Donald Trump reportedly imitates Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his conversations about the state policy in Afghanistan, The Washington Post reported.

Quoting a senior official in the Trump administration, the Post reported: “The president has been known to affect an Indian accent and imitate Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.”

PM Modi held talks with Trump during his last year visit to the US. A host of issues including the security situation in war-torn Afghanistan figured in the talks.

According to the Post, Modi told Trump in an Oval Office meeting in June: “Never has a country (US) given so much away for so little in return”.

To Trump, Modi’s statement was proof that the rest of the world viewed the United States as being duped and taken advantage of in Afghanistan, the Post said.

Democratic Indian-American Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi condemned Trump’s reported habit of affecting an Indian accent to imitate Modi.

“I was appalled to read that President Trump reportedly affected an Indian accent to imitate Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” he said.

“In the wake of the President’s recent comments disparaging entire regions of the world while we still face such division at home, behaviour that belittles our allies and ‘otherizes’ entire communities of Americans is one of the last things we need.

“Americans are not defined by their accents, but by their commitment to this nation’s values and ideals,” Krishnamoorthi said.

The White House has repeatedly denied several reports from the Post including Trump’s alleged “shithole” remarks during a meeting with lawmakers early this month.

Trump has quite often accused the Post of being a “fake news”.

According to the daily, Trump has made it clear to senior Pentagon officials that he wants to see a quick return on the increased US investment in troops and money in Afghanistan.

Pentagon officials are also under pressure to keep troop numbers from growing significantly, it said, adding that up to 1,000 more US troops could be headed to Afghanistan this spring.

With inputs from PTI

