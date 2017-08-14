India @ 70
  • Donald Trump calls up PM Modi, greets him on Independence Day

Donald Trump calls up PM Modi, greets him on Independence Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nations from the Red Fort on Tuesday on the occasion of the 70th Independence Day for the fourth consecutive year.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: August 14, 2017 10:17 pm
Donald Trump, narendra Modi, Phone diplomacy, Independence Day, India US relations, Indian Express, India News Donald Trump called up Narendra Modi on the eve of Independence Day. (File Photo)
Related News

US President Donald Trump on Monday evening called up Prime Minister Narendra Modi to greet him on Independence Day. Modi shared this information through a tweet. “Appreciate the warm felicitations from @POTUS, who called this evening to convey Independence Day greetings. Thank you @realDonaldTrump,” the prime minister tweeted. Modi will address the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort for the fourth time on Tuesday.

He has invited all citizens to share their ideas for his annual Independence Day speech through his personal app or the e-governance portal, insisting that he would be the medium who would represent the voice and dreams of the entire nation.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
  1. No Comments.
Most Read
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Aug 14: Latest News