Donald Trump calls up PM Modi, greets him on Independence Day

US President Donald Trump on Monday evening called up Prime Minister Narendra Modi to greet him on Independence Day. Modi shared this information through a tweet. “Appreciate the warm felicitations from @POTUS, who called this evening to convey Independence Day greetings. Thank you @realDonaldTrump,” the prime minister tweeted. Modi will address the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort for the fourth time on Tuesday.

He has invited all citizens to share their ideas for his annual Independence Day speech through his personal app or the e-governance portal, insisting that he would be the medium who would represent the voice and dreams of the entire nation.

Appreciate the warm felicitations from @POTUS, who called this evening to convey Independence Day greetings. Thank you @realDonaldTrump. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 14, 2017

