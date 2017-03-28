Donald Trump calls PM Narendra Modi to congratulate him on electoral success

US President Donald Trump (Source: Reuters/File) US President Donald Trump (Source: Reuters/File)

US President Donald Trump on Monday called Prime Minister Narendra Modi and congratulated him on his recent electoral success, the White House said. Press Secretary Sean Spicer told reporters that Trump congratulated Modi on his success in the assembly polls.

Following the elections held in five states that begun on February 4 and ended on March 9 after polling was rescheduled on some seats, Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) formed the government in four states: Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur.

It, however, lost Punjab to main rival Congress after the results were announced on March 11. Anchored mainly by Modi and his aide Amit Shah, the BJP juggernaut rolled on in UP and in the neighbouring state of Uttarakhand, bagging three-fourth majority.

The BJP returned to power in the politically-crucial state of UP after a gap of 15 years during which regional parties such as the Samajwadi Party and the Bahujan Samaj Party held sway.

Goa and Manipur had hung assemblies after the polls, but the BJP managed to form the government with the support of other parties. The elections in the five states had turned into a virtual referendum on Modi’s popularity following his decision to demonetise Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 currency notes.

