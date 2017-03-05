Woman killed over dowry

A woman was allegedly killed over dowry by her husband and other family members in a village near here, police said on Sunday. Citranshi was allegedly killed Saturday. A case has been registered in the matter by the victim’s uncle at the Kotwali Police Station, they said.

The complainant alleged that the victim’s husband and in-laws were demanding a dowry of Rs 2 lakh and that she was killed after it was not given to them.

No one has been arrested and the matter is being investigated, police said.