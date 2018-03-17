Domestic violence: Cross-examination of Leander Paes begins

THE BANDRA metropolitan magistrate’s court has begun hearing the cross-examination of tennis player Leander Paes in the alleged domestic violence case filed against him by former model Rhea Pillai. The cross-examination by Pillai’s lawyer, Mahesh Jethmalani, commenced on Friday where the tennis star was questioned on aspects including his place of residence and income tax.

The proceedings will continue on March 27.

