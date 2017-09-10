Domestic violence case: Court rejects Radhe Maa’s plea for discharge

Radhe Maa (File) Radhe Maa (File)

The Borivali metropolitan magistrate has rejected a discharge application filed by self-styled spiritual guru Radhe Maa and others in a domestic violence case filed by a woman. The court observed that Radhe Maa was “directly connected” with the incident of domestic violence.

“Even though respondent no. 7 (Radhe Maa) is residing separately from respondent no 1 to 5 (the husband and in-laws of the victim), she is directly connected with the incident of domestic violence and as per allegations made by the applicant, respondent no. 7 assaulted her and abused her in filthy language. Therefore, her application (for discharge) is liable to be rejected,” the court said in its order passed this week.

The victim had filed a private complaint under the Domestic Violence Act before the Borivali court claiming that her in-laws were under the influence of Radhe Maa and had subjected her to verbal and physical abuse. The victim’s in-laws and Radhe Maa filed an application seeking discharge. The court allowed the discharge application of the maternal uncle of the victim’s husband while rejecting that of the others.

A spokesperson for Radhe Maa said that she had nothing to do with the personal matter of the victim. “It is a personal matter of a family and Radhe Maa has nothing to do with the case. Her name has been taken in the case needlessly. We will be filing an appeal,” the spokesperson said.

Last year, the Kandivali police had, in the chargesheet filed before the Borivali court, dropped the name of Radhe Maa. The victim’s brother said that they had also filed an application before the court against her name being dropped in the cheating and dowry harassment case against her.

