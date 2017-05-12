Domestic violence case against AAP’s Somnath Bharti: A brief timeline

Somnath Bharti. (File Photo) Somnath Bharti. (File Photo)

Following is the chronology of events relating to the domestic violence case against AAP leader Somnath Bharti in which the police on Friday told the Delhi High Court that as per AIIMS report, scars on his wife’s body were “due to dog bites and burn injuries”.

Jun 10, 2015: Ex Delhi Law Minister and AAP MLA Somnath Bharti’s wife Lipika lodges domestic violence complaint against him at Delhi Commission for Women (DCW).

Jun 26: Bharti fails to appear before DCW, which had summoned him in the case.

Jul 3: Bharti fails to appear before DCW again.

Jul 7: Delhi court denies anticipatory bail to Bharti, terms his plea as “pre-mature”.

Sep 9: Delhi Police registers FIR against Bharti for domestic violence and attempt to murder of his wife.

Sep 10: Delhi Court records statement of Bharti’s wife.

Sep 14: Delhi court junks Bharti’s anticipatory bail plea, issues non bailable warrant against him.

Sep 15: Bharti moves Delhi HC seeking protection from arrest in the case. HC protects him from arrest for two days.

Sep 16: Bharti says his wife was being “misused” for political ends by rival parties taking advantage of her “gullibility”.

Sep 16: Bharti defends his dog “Don”, who allegedly bit his wife during her pregnancy, says he lacks the bite. Bharti moves court seeking monitoring of probe.

Sep 22: HC declines anticipatory bail to Bharti.

Sep 23: Bharti moves Supreme Court for protection from arrest.

Sep 28: SC asks Bharti to surrender before police. Bharti surrenders at night.

Sep 29: Delhi Police arrests Bharti.

Oct 1: SC denies interim bail to Bharti.

Oct 6: Bharti seeks bail, claims it’s a “BJP-sponsored” case.

Oct 7: Delhi court grants bail to Somnath Bharti and gives clean chit to his dog ‘Don’ who allegedly bit his wife, saying allegation was unfounded.

Apr 5, 2016: Delhi Police files charge sheet aginst Bharti for alleged offences of attempt to murder and cruelty to his wife.

May 12, 2017: Police seeks cancellation of bail granted to Bharti and informs Delhi HC that AIIMS report opines Lipika suffered injuries due to dog bites and burns.

