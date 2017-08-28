Doklam thaw at BRICS if both prepare well: Shivshankar Menon

Doklam standoff: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup, File) Doklam standoff: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup, File)

A BREAKTHROUGH on the two-and-a-half month standoff between India and China at Doklam is possible during next month’s BRICS Summit in China but only if both sides prepare well, according to former national security advisor Shivshankar Menon.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Menon, a former foreign secretary, also welcomed US President Donald Trump’s speech on Afghanistan, as it contained some positives, but said that India needed to follow its “own interests” in that country. He further said that one of India’s biggest internal security challenges was “communal violence” and “polarisation” because “it leads to radicalisation and communities being alienated”.

Asked about the possibility of a breakthrough on Doklam at BRICS, Menon, who has also served as Ambassador to China, said that would happen but only “if the summit is prepared well by both sides, they actually talk about these issues before hand”. “The way Chinese and we have negotiated in the past, these things have always been carefully prepared, rather than done on the spur of the moment,” he said.

Although it is yet to be officially confirmed, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to attend the ninth BRICS summit at Xiamen from September 3 to 5, along with Chinese President Xi Jinping. This will be the second time that the two leaders will be meeting since the border standoff began on June 18, after an informal meeting of BRICS leaders at Hamburg last month.

According to Menon, the forthcoming Communist Party Central Congress doesn’t provide Beijing the best opportunity for a negotiated settlement at this point. He also said that although an escalation is not in the interests of India or China, the danger of an inadvertent escalation between the two armies remains.

Commenting on the internal security challenges facing India, the former NSA said that “terrorism is not the kind of strategic threat that is in the public mind and in the media”, because “over time, the state in India has learnt how to do counter-terrorism better and better”.

”If you look at deaths from terrorism, they have come down steadily. But if you look at where the violence in our society has increased, it is from communal violence, polarisation. Since 2012 onwards, it has been going up. That for me is a real risk because it leads to radicalisation and communities being alienated,” he said.

The former NSA also said that the problem in Kashmir is now more of alienation than of terrorism. “The numbers for terrorism have been going down. It is the alienation problem. It is more than a law and order problem. It is a combination of law and order with politics and society. Society has changed in Kashmir. It is no longer the same old Kashmiri society. You can’t count on Kashmiriyat… and you need to look at the whole picture. The economics of Kashmir have changed because there is now an economics of insurgency actually,” he said.

Menon argued that kinetics, or use of violence by the state, can be a big part of the solution but not sufficient to solve any problem. “Unless you start looking at various parts and dealing with them separately (in Kashmir)… it is not enough to say ‘Oh, you must talk’,” he said.

Referring to an Army operation against an NSCN camp inside Myanmar in 2015, Menon said, “We had very few metrics of hard power before. This is new to us so like anything new, we are thrilled with it. You saw this with the Myanmar border where you had new people doing things, which we had done for many years but they were so excited… ‘look, what we have done’.”

Menon also welcomed President Trump’s speech on Afghanistan as it contained three positives for India: high-level recognition of the role of Pakistan and safe havens for terrorists in that country; a clear red line against Taliban coming to power in Afghanistan; no deadlines to allow terrorist groups to wait the Americans out.

However, Menon found Trump’s speech short on specifics and emphasised that subsequent statements by US officials have diluted some of the strong views. “The biggest hole in this policy is that you cannot think of a regional approach to a settlement or improving the Afghan situation without Iran or without Russia,” said Menon.

Irrespective of Trump’s speech, he said, New Delhi should continue to follow its own interests in Afghanistan. “Our interest is in helping to stabilise Afghanistan in doing as much as we can to see Afghanistan becomes a normal, stable society. And that terrorism in Afghanistan, represented by the Taliban, al Qaeda and ISIS is defeated. That is our goal, and to the extent Trump is saying that, that is the US goal,” Menon said.

