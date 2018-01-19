Doklam status quo unaltered: MEA

Bipin Rawat said action was being taken to secure all military establishments and garrisons. Bipin Rawat said action was being taken to secure all military establishments and garrisons.

The government on Thursday said the status quo has not been altered at Doklam, where Indian and Chinese troops were locked in a stand-off for over two months last year, and rejected any suggestion to the contrary as “inaccurate and mischievous”.

“Our attention has been drawn to some reports that question the accuracy of the position stated by the government in respect to the situation in Doklam,” Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said in response to repeated questions about any change in the status quo. “The government would once again reiterate that the status quo at the face-off site has not been altered. Any suggestion to the contrary is inaccurate and mischievous,” he said.

Kumar’s remarks came in the wake of media reports about China carrying out infrastructure development in the disputed region. Kumar also said it may be recalled that the face-off situation was “resolved following diplomatic discussions between India and China, based on which both sides arrived at an understanding for the disengagement of their border personnel at the face- off site”.

