United States wants India, China to have direct dialogue on their issues

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping. (Source: AP Photo) Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping. (Source: AP Photo)

The US on Wednesday said it wants India and China to sit down and have a direct dialogue to resolve their issues. The US’ remarks came a day after Indian border guards foiled an attempt by Chinese soldiers to enter Indian territory along the banks of famous Pangong lake in Ladakh. The latest skirmish comes at a time when India and China are locked in a face-off in the Doklam area of the Sikkim sector. The standoff has been ongoing for more than 50 days, after Indian troops stopped the Chinese Army from building a road in the area. “We are encouraging both parties to sit down and have a direct dialogue,” State Department Spokesperson Heather Nauert told reporters at a news conference.

Nauert was responding to questions on the skirmish between Indian and Chinese soldiers in Ladakh and continued standoff in Doklam area.

