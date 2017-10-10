House panel to look into China-India relations

Special Coverage
The move comes days after Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi had demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi explain the resumed road-construction by the Chinese near the Doklam plateau

Written by Pradeep Kaushal | New Delhi | Published:October 10, 2017 4:00 am
doklam, doklam standoff, doklam border standoff, doklam standoff, sikkim, Rohingya, india china border, chinese troops, chinese troops in doklam, indian forces, india-china relations, indian express news The committee will examine in detail the issue of “cooperation” between India and China in international organisations.
A parliamentary committee has decided to examine the whole gamut of Sino-Indian relations, including the border situation.

The Standing Committee on External Affairs, which will examine the relations between the two Asian powers, is headed by Shashi Tharoor, Congress member of the Lok Sabha.

The move comes days after Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi had demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi explain the resumed road-construction by the Chinese near the Doklam plateau.

The committee will examine in detail the issue of “cooperation” between India and China in international organisations.

This is an obvious reference to the Chinese position with regard to Pakistan-based terrorists and India’s bid for a permanent membership of the UN Security Council and entry to the NSG.

The standing committee has also decided to closely look at India’s “Relations with Myanmar and the Rohingya situation”, the country’s “Act East Policy, including BIMSTEC”, the “Situation in the Far East: Japan and North Korea”, India’s engagement with SAARC countries, global terrorism and voting rights for NRIs.

