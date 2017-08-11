Doklam standoff: India deploys more troops along China border in Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh

Doklam standoff: The Sikkim section has a special historical background and this is the only defined boundary between China and India, said Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang Doklam standoff: The Sikkim section has a special historical background and this is the only defined boundary between China and India, said Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang

With China intensifying its bellicose tone amid the ongoing Doklam standoff, India has deployed more troops along the entire stretch of its border with China in Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh sectors, senior government officials said. According to PTI, the officials said that the “caution level” among the troops has also been raised. “The troop level along the border with China in the Sikkim and Arunachal sectors has been increased,” said the officials on condition of anonymity because of the sensitive nature of the information.

The move to increase the deployment along the nearly 1,400-km Sino-India border from Sikkim to Arunachal Pradesh was taken after conducting a detailed analysis of the situation, the officials said.

The Sukna-based 33 Corps as well as 3 and 4 corps based in Arunachal and Assam have been entrusted the task to protect the sensitive Sino-India border in the eastern theatre. However, the officials declined to give any figures or percentage of increased deployment citing their inability to disclose “operational details.”

The officials also ruled out enhancing troops at the India-China-Bhutan tri-junction in Doklam where around 350 army personnel are holding on to their position since June 16 when they stopped Chinese troops from constructing a road near the disputed region.

