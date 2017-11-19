Like it or not, India and China have to ‘live side by side’: Dalai Lama

Tibetian spiritual leader Dalai Lama (PTI Photo/File) Tibetian spiritual leader Dalai Lama (PTI Photo/File)

Referring to the strained ties between India and China in the wake of Doklam standoff, Tibetian spiritual leader Dalai Lama on Sunday asserted that both the countries have to “live side by side” and that they should work towards making a more compassionate world.

“And then India and China, at a practical level also, neither one has the ability to destroy others. Whether you like it or not, you have to live side by side,” the Nobel Peace Prize Laureate said during an interaction with children at an event organised by the Smile Foundation in New Delhi. He also said that both the countries across the border have more than two billions of people together and though they might have differences, they share the Nalanda thoughts.

He also said Tibetans are not seeking independence or separation from China but meaningful autonomy and added that he “admired the European Union spirit”. He also said that the Nalanda school of thought, a shared heritage of India, China and Tibet, can help resolve the Tibetan crisis.

“Many Chinese Buddhists are very very eager to learn from Tibetan masters. And, we are not seeking separation from China… I really admire the European, the EU spirit… of national sovereignty,” he said.

Appreciating the linguistic and cultural diversity in India, the 82-year-old Buddhist monk also said that it is a country that is the “most stable, more peaceful” of the Asian nations. “Here you have east India, north India and west India and south India … different India, different scripts, different languages, but the spirit of one India, which is wonderful,” the Dalai Lama said. “It was time to think of one Europe. And, here (in India), you already have one nation… time to think long-sighted, about the wonderful Union of India.”

Talking about his recent visit to Manipur where he learnt that few politicians wanted independence for their state, Dalai Lama said that the leaders need to “think broadly, more holistically”. Taking a jibe against the Catalan referendum, he said, “In Spain, I think it was too short-sighted.”

The Tibetian leader also appealed to India to take the lead in the education sector. Hailing India’s ancient knowledge system, including the Nalanda school of learning, Dalai Lama said India should lead the world in shaping an education system which will inspire students to think “outward as much as inward” and be wary of “materialistic outlook”.

